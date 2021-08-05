MARKET NEWS

Rossell India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.20 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.20 crore in June 2021 up 2.37% from Rs. 63.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2021 up 23.9% from Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2021 down 40.2% from Rs. 19.65 crore in June 2020.

Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2020.

Rossell India shares closed at 181.30 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.24% returns over the last 6 months and 128.19% over the last 12 months.

Rossell India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations65.2066.5363.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations65.2066.5363.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.4630.8214.99
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.2010.65-9.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.8727.8226.32
Depreciation3.033.022.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.9413.0412.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.10-18.8217.09
Other Income0.620.880.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.72-17.9417.41
Interest2.793.394.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.93-21.3312.57
Exceptional Items6.59----
P/L Before Tax12.52-21.3312.57
Tax1.221.553.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.30-22.889.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.30-22.889.12
Equity Share Capital7.347.347.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.08-6.232.49
Diluted EPS3.08-6.232.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.08-6.232.49
Diluted EPS3.08-6.232.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Rossell India
first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:10 am

