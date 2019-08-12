Rossell India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.18 crore, up 52.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.18 crore in June 2019 up 52.1% from Rs. 43.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2019 up 364.47% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in June 2019 up 437.7% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2018.

Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2018.

Rossell India shares closed at 46.60 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.90% returns over the last 6 months and -37.58% over the last 12 months.