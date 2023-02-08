Rossell India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 15.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 84.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 94.17% from Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 48.4% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.