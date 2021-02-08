Rossell India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.43 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.43 crore in December 2020 up 0.93% from Rs. 90.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2020 up 263.45% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2020 up 22.44% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2019.

Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2019.

Rossell India shares closed at 130.15 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.57% returns over the last 6 months and 87.81% over the last 12 months.