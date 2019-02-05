Rossell India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 83.54 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.54 crore in December 2018 up 7.03% from Rs. 78.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 68.18% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2018 down 38.34% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2017.

Rossell India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2017.

Rossell India shares closed at 72.60 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.