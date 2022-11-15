Rossell India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore in September 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 94.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.44 crore in September 2022 up 44.43% from Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.71 crore in September 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 34.26 crore in September 2021.

Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.88 in September 2021.