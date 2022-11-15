English
    Rossell India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore in September 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 94.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.44 crore in September 2022 up 44.43% from Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.71 crore in September 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 34.26 crore in September 2021.

    Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.88 in September 2021.

    Rossell India shares closed at 298.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.20% returns over the last 6 months and 102.86% over the last 12 months.

    Rossell India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.1868.9194.73
    Other Operating Income--0.74--
    Total Income From Operations119.1869.6594.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1822.3619.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.06-18.14-9.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.4635.2036.08
    Depreciation3.583.313.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2518.0315.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.778.8930.30
    Other Income1.360.480.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.139.3731.04
    Interest3.283.372.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.856.0028.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.856.0028.49
    Tax5.410.623.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.445.3825.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.445.3825.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.445.3825.23
    Equity Share Capital7.347.347.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.931.476.88
    Diluted EPS9.671.466.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.931.476.88
    Diluted EPS9.671.466.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

