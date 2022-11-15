Rossell India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore in September 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 94.73 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.44 crore in September 2022 up 44.43% from Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.71 crore in September 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 34.26 crore in September 2021.
Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.88 in September 2021.
|Rossell India shares closed at 298.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.20% returns over the last 6 months and 102.86% over the last 12 months.
|Rossell India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.18
|68.91
|94.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.74
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.18
|69.65
|94.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.18
|22.36
|19.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.06
|-18.14
|-9.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.46
|35.20
|36.08
|Depreciation
|3.58
|3.31
|3.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.25
|18.03
|15.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.77
|8.89
|30.30
|Other Income
|1.36
|0.48
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.13
|9.37
|31.04
|Interest
|3.28
|3.37
|2.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.85
|6.00
|28.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|41.85
|6.00
|28.49
|Tax
|5.41
|0.62
|3.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.44
|5.38
|25.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.44
|5.38
|25.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|36.44
|5.38
|25.23
|Equity Share Capital
|7.34
|7.34
|7.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.93
|1.47
|6.88
|Diluted EPS
|9.67
|1.46
|6.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.93
|1.47
|6.88
|Diluted EPS
|9.67
|1.46
|6.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited