Rossell India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore, down 17.64% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore in March 2022 down 17.64% from Rs. 66.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 up 46.33% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2022 up 37.8% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.

Rossell India shares closed at 166.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 35.46% over the last 12 months.

Rossell India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.57 84.31 64.79
Other Operating Income 2.23 -- 1.75
Total Income From Operations 54.80 84.31 66.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.49 18.04 30.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.36 9.76 10.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.40 31.42 28.05
Depreciation 2.95 3.25 3.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.22 13.05 12.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.62 8.79 -18.82
Other Income 2.39 0.51 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.23 9.30 -17.94
Interest 1.90 2.75 3.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.13 6.55 -21.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.13 6.55 -21.33
Tax -1.85 0.84 1.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.28 5.71 -22.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.28 5.71 -22.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.28 5.71 -22.88
Equity Share Capital 7.34 7.34 7.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 1.56 -6.23
Diluted EPS -3.35 1.56 -6.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 1.56 -6.23
Diluted EPS -3.35 1.56 -6.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Rossell India
