    Rossell India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore, up 1.01% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore in June 2023 up 1.01% from Rs. 69.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 down 76.02% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2023 down 33.52% from Rs. 12.68 crore in June 2022.

    Rossell India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2022.

    Rossell India shares closed at 440.80 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.26% returns over the last 6 months and 100.77% over the last 12 months.

    Rossell India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.8467.5168.91
    Other Operating Income2.51--0.74
    Total Income From Operations70.3567.5169.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.8421.4422.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.8115.81-18.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.8330.2135.20
    Depreciation3.543.483.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0112.5118.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.94-15.948.89
    Other Income0.951.450.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.89-14.499.37
    Interest3.442.423.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.45-16.916.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.45-16.916.00
    Tax0.16-2.490.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.29-14.425.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.29-14.425.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.29-14.425.38
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.34-3.971.47
    Diluted EPS0.34-3.871.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.34-3.971.47
    Diluted EPS0.34-3.871.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

