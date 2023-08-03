Rossell India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore, up 1.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore in June 2023 up 1.01% from Rs. 69.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 down 76.02% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2023 down 33.52% from Rs. 12.68 crore in June 2022.

Rossell India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2022.

Rossell India shares closed at 440.80 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.26% returns over the last 6 months and 100.77% over the last 12 months.