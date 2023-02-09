Rossell India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.36% from Rs. 84.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 95.62% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 49.24% from Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2021.