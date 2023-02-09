Rossell India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.36% from Rs. 84.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 95.62% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 49.24% from Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2021.

Rossell India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2021.

Read More

Rossell India shares closed at 288.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.22% returns over the last 6 months and 96.13% over the last 12 months.