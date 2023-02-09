English
    Rossell India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.36% from Rs. 84.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 95.62% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 49.24% from Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2021.

    Rossell India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.26119.1884.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.26119.1884.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9327.1818.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.23-15.069.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.0538.4631.42
    Depreciation3.363.583.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3621.2513.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.3343.778.79
    Other Income0.681.360.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0145.139.30
    Interest2.713.282.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.3041.856.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.3041.856.55
    Tax0.055.410.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.2536.445.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.2536.445.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.2536.445.71
    Equity Share Capital7.547.347.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.079.931.56
    Diluted EPS0.079.671.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.079.931.56
    Diluted EPS0.079.671.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited