Rossari Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.90 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.90 crore in September 2022 down 28.86% from Rs. 338.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2022 down 36.82% from Rs. 24.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.28 crore in September 2022 down 30.6% from Rs. 40.75 crore in September 2021.

Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.44 in September 2021.

Rossari shares closed at 861.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -38.05% over the last 12 months.

Rossari Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 240.90 233.74 338.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 240.90 233.74 338.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 139.46 173.89 196.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.97 14.21 66.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.54 -16.70 5.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.71 13.00 10.26
Depreciation 6.38 6.21 6.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.34 22.29 23.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.50 20.85 31.08
Other Income 0.40 0.63 3.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.90 21.48 34.36
Interest 1.10 0.60 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.81 20.88 33.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.81 20.88 33.47
Tax 5.39 5.51 9.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.42 15.37 24.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.42 15.37 24.41
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.01 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 2.79 4.44
Diluted EPS 2.78 2.78 4.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 2.79 4.44
Diluted EPS 2.78 2.78 4.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am
