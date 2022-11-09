English
    Rossari Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.90 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 240.90 crore in September 2022 down 28.86% from Rs. 338.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2022 down 36.82% from Rs. 24.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.28 crore in September 2022 down 30.6% from Rs. 40.75 crore in September 2021.

    Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.44 in September 2021.

    Rossari shares closed at 861.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -38.05% over the last 12 months.

    Rossari Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations240.90233.74338.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations240.90233.74338.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.46173.89196.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.9714.2166.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.54-16.705.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7113.0010.26
    Depreciation6.386.216.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3422.2923.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5020.8531.08
    Other Income0.400.633.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9021.4834.36
    Interest1.100.600.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.8120.8833.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.8120.8833.47
    Tax5.395.519.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.4215.3724.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.4215.3724.41
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0111.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.802.794.44
    Diluted EPS2.782.784.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.802.794.44
    Diluted EPS2.782.784.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

