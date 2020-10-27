172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|rossari-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-173-71-crore-up-15-55-y-o-y-6024651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rossari Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 173.71 crore, up 15.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.71 crore in September 2020 up 15.55% from Rs. 150.33 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2020 up 23.13% from Rs. 17.69 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.02 crore in September 2020 up 19.97% from Rs. 29.19 crore in September 2019.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.66 in September 2019.

Rossari shares closed at 798.45 on October 26, 2020 (NSE)

Rossari Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations173.71109.47127.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations173.71109.47127.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials107.9964.9385.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.35-1.18-4.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.247.158.00
Depreciation5.453.833.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.0914.5816.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5920.1618.74
Other Income4.991.580.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5721.7419.52
Interest0.691.140.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.8820.6119.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.8820.6119.06
Tax7.105.334.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7915.2814.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7915.2814.18
Equity Share Capital10.3910.154.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.273.142.93
Diluted EPS4.223.102.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.273.016.44
Diluted EPS4.223.102.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rossari #Rossari Biotech #Speciality Chemicals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.