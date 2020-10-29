Rossari Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 173.71 crore, up 15.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.71 crore in September 2020 up 15.55% from Rs. 150.33 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2020 up 23.13% from Rs. 17.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.02 crore in September 2020 up 19.97% from Rs. 29.19 crore in September 2019.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.66 in September 2019.

Rossari shares closed at 823.15 on October 28, 2020 (NSE)