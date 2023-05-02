Rossari Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.64 crore, up 0.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.64 crore in March 2023 up 0.76% from Rs. 261.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in March 2023 up 37.13% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.11 crore in March 2023 up 29.63% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022.