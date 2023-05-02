 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rossari Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.64 crore, up 0.76% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 263.64 crore in March 2023 up 0.76% from Rs. 261.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in March 2023 up 37.13% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.11 crore in March 2023 up 29.63% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022.

Rossari Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 263.64 236.90 261.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 263.64 236.90 261.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118.18 122.14 178.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.31 47.85 14.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 -2.07 6.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.99 14.65 12.77
Depreciation 6.72 6.68 7.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.12 22.41 21.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.07 25.24 20.39
Other Income 2.32 0.25 1.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.39 25.49 22.32
Interest 1.16 1.76 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.23 23.73 21.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.23 23.73 21.72
Tax 7.09 6.27 4.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.14 17.46 16.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.14 17.46 16.87
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.03 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 3.17 3.06
Diluted EPS 4.18 3.15 3.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 3.17 3.06
Diluted EPS 4.18 3.15 3.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited