    Rossari Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.64 crore, up 0.76% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.64 crore in March 2023 up 0.76% from Rs. 261.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in March 2023 up 37.13% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.11 crore in March 2023 up 29.63% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022.

    Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2022.

    Rossari shares closed at 686.80 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -26.98% over the last 12 months.

    Rossari Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.64236.90261.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations263.64236.90261.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.18122.14178.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.3147.8514.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.74-2.076.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9914.6512.77
    Depreciation6.726.687.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.1222.4121.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0725.2420.39
    Other Income2.320.251.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3925.4922.32
    Interest1.161.760.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.2323.7321.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.2323.7321.72
    Tax7.096.274.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.1417.4616.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.1417.4616.87
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.203.173.06
    Diluted EPS4.183.153.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.203.173.06
    Diluted EPS4.183.153.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rossari #Rossari Biotech #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am