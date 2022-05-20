 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rossari Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.64 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 261.64 crore in March 2022 up 29.86% from Rs. 201.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022 down 21.15% from Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022 down 20.45% from Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2021.

Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2021.

Rossari shares closed at 886.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.31% returns over the last 6 months and -23.84% over the last 12 months.

Rossari Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 261.64 268.64 201.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 261.64 268.64 201.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 178.30 183.10 132.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.77 31.26 6.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.73 -5.50 -0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.77 11.01 9.46
Depreciation 7.08 6.76 6.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.61 22.68 19.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.39 19.33 27.48
Other Income 1.94 5.60 2.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.32 24.93 30.02
Interest 0.61 0.44 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.72 24.50 29.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.72 24.50 29.22
Tax 4.84 6.23 7.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.87 18.27 21.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.87 18.27 21.40
Equity Share Capital 11.01 11.01 10.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 3.32 4.12
Diluted EPS 3.05 3.30 4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 3.32 4.12
Diluted EPS 3.05 3.30 4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 11:22 am
