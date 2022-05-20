Rossari Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.64 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.64 crore in March 2022 up 29.86% from Rs. 201.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022 down 21.15% from Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022 down 20.45% from Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2021.

Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2021.

Rossari shares closed at 886.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.31% returns over the last 6 months and -23.84% over the last 12 months.