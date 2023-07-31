English
    Rossari Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.34 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.34 crore in June 2023 up 10.53% from Rs. 233.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.56 crore in June 2023 up 40.28% from Rs. 15.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.47 crore in June 2023 up 31.71% from Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2022.

    Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2022.

    Rossari shares closed at 874.75 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.

    Rossari Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.34263.64233.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.34263.64233.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.39118.18173.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.6673.3114.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.68-0.74-16.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4314.9913.00
    Depreciation5.516.726.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.4122.1222.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6329.0720.85
    Other Income1.342.320.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9631.3921.48
    Interest1.881.160.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.0930.2320.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.0930.2320.88
    Tax7.537.095.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.5623.1415.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.5623.1415.37
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.914.202.79
    Diluted EPS3.904.182.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.914.202.79
    Diluted EPS3.904.182.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

