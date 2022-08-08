 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rossari Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.74 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.74 crore in June 2022 up 14.61% from Rs. 203.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.37 crore in June 2022 down 22.87% from Rs. 19.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2022 down 17.71% from Rs. 33.65 crore in June 2021.

Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2021.

Rossari shares closed at 949.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

Rossari Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.74 261.64 203.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.74 261.64 203.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 173.89 178.30 150.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.21 14.77 9.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.70 6.73 -16.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.00 12.77 9.49
Depreciation 6.21 7.08 6.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.29 21.61 20.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.85 20.39 24.34
Other Income 0.63 1.94 3.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.48 22.32 27.62
Interest 0.60 0.61 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.88 21.72 27.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.88 21.72 27.00
Tax 5.51 4.84 7.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.37 16.87 19.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.37 16.87 19.92
Equity Share Capital 11.01 11.01 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.79 3.06 3.67
Diluted EPS 2.78 3.05 3.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.79 3.06 3.67
Diluted EPS 2.78 3.05 3.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
