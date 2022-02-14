Rossari Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 268.64 crore, up 30.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.64 crore in December 2021 up 30.56% from Rs. 205.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2021 down 11.51% from Rs. 20.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.69 crore in December 2021 down 5.43% from Rs. 33.51 crore in December 2020.

Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.98 in December 2020.

Rossari shares closed at 1,146.95 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.03% returns over the last 6 months and 24.52% over the last 12 months.