Rossari Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.44 crore, up 10.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 425.44 crore in September 2022 up 10.64% from Rs. 384.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.92 crore in September 2022 down 8.82% from Rs. 26.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 47.87 crore in September 2021.

Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in September 2021.

Rossari shares closed at 889.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.06% over the last 12 months.

Rossari Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 425.44 434.71 384.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 425.44 434.71 384.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.20 317.49 225.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.20 18.05 73.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.65 -24.93 0.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.14 23.52 13.96
Depreciation 15.63 15.33 10.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.00 42.85 27.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.91 42.41 33.71
Other Income 0.82 0.74 3.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.73 43.15 37.68
Interest 8.23 5.08 1.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.51 38.08 35.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.51 38.08 35.75
Tax 9.71 10.01 9.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.80 28.06 26.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.80 28.06 26.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 0.62 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.92 28.68 26.23
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.01 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.34 5.21 4.77
Diluted EPS 4.32 5.18 4.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.34 5.21 4.77
Diluted EPS 4.32 5.18 4.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
