English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rossari Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.44 crore, up 10.64% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.44 crore in September 2022 up 10.64% from Rs. 384.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.92 crore in September 2022 down 8.82% from Rs. 26.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 47.87 crore in September 2021.

    Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in September 2021.

    Close

    Rossari shares closed at 889.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.06% over the last 12 months.

    Rossari Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.44434.71384.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations425.44434.71384.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.20317.49225.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.2018.0573.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.65-24.930.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.1423.5213.96
    Depreciation15.6315.3310.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.0042.8527.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9142.4133.71
    Other Income0.820.743.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7343.1537.68
    Interest8.235.081.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5138.0835.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.5138.0835.75
    Tax9.7110.019.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.8028.0626.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.8028.0626.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.620.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.9228.6826.23
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0111.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.345.214.77
    Diluted EPS4.325.184.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.345.214.77
    Diluted EPS4.325.184.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rossari #Rossari Biotech #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm