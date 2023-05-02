Rossari Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 406.47 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.47 crore in March 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 438.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2023 up 20.34% from Rs. 24.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.39 crore in March 2023 up 5.73% from Rs. 54.28 crore in March 2022.