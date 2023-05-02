 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rossari Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 406.47 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 406.47 crore in March 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 438.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2023 up 20.34% from Rs. 24.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.39 crore in March 2023 up 5.73% from Rs. 54.28 crore in March 2022.

Rossari Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 406.47 389.27 438.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 406.47 389.27 438.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 250.64 249.48 298.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.12 14.48 22.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.51 8.43 3.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.78 24.18 22.21
Depreciation 16.02 15.96 16.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.84 38.53 40.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.57 38.21 35.77
Other Income 2.81 1.11 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.37 39.32 37.74
Interest 4.35 4.67 4.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.03 34.65 32.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.03 34.65 32.94
Tax 8.25 8.99 10.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.77 25.66 22.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.77 25.66 22.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.21 0.02 1.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.98 25.68 24.08
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.03 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.25 4.66 4.37
Diluted EPS 5.24 4.63 4.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.25 4.66 4.37
Diluted EPS 5.24 4.63 4.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited