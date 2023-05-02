Rossari Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 406.47 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.47 crore in March 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 438.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2023 up 20.34% from Rs. 24.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.39 crore in March 2023 up 5.73% from Rs. 54.28 crore in March 2022.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2022.

Rossari shares closed at 686.80 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -26.98% over the last 12 months.