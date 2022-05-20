 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rossari Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.93 crore, up 101.14% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 438.93 crore in March 2022 up 101.14% from Rs. 218.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.08 crore in March 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.28 crore in March 2022 up 42.47% from Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2021.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in March 2021.

Rossari shares closed at 886.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.31% returns over the last 6 months and -23.84% over the last 12 months.

Rossari Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 438.93 428.42 218.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 438.93 428.42 218.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 298.00 296.32 132.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.42 31.26 17.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.98 -6.01 0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.21 20.18 11.59
Depreciation 16.54 17.82 7.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.01 39.92 20.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.77 28.92 27.83
Other Income 1.97 6.36 2.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.74 35.28 30.71
Interest 4.80 3.49 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.94 31.79 29.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.94 31.79 29.91
Tax 10.19 9.41 7.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.75 22.38 22.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.75 22.38 22.21
Minority Interest -- -- 0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.33 0.16 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.08 22.54 22.43
Equity Share Capital 11.01 11.01 10.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 4.09 4.32
Diluted EPS 4.35 4.07 4.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 4.09 4.32
Diluted EPS 4.35 4.07 4.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 20, 2022 11:22 am
