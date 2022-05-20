Rossari Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.93 crore, up 101.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.93 crore in March 2022 up 101.14% from Rs. 218.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.08 crore in March 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.28 crore in March 2022 up 42.47% from Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2021.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in March 2021.

Rossari shares closed at 886.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.31% returns over the last 6 months and -23.84% over the last 12 months.