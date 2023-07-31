English
    Rossari Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.61 crore, down 5.54% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 410.61 crore in June 2023 down 5.54% from Rs. 434.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.22 crore in June 2023 up 1.88% from Rs. 28.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.93 crore in June 2023 up 2.48% from Rs. 58.48 crore in June 2022.

    Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.21 in June 2022.

    Rossari shares closed at 874.75 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.

    Rossari Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations410.61406.47434.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations410.61406.47434.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials272.07250.64317.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.4930.1218.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.055.51-24.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5226.7823.52
    Depreciation14.1116.0215.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.8338.8442.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.6338.5742.41
    Other Income2.192.810.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8241.3743.15
    Interest6.324.355.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.5137.0338.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.5137.0338.08
    Tax10.248.2510.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.2728.7728.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.2728.7728.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.050.210.62
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.2228.9828.68
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.305.255.21
    Diluted EPS5.285.245.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.305.255.21
    Diluted EPS5.285.245.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

