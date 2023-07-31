Rossari Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.61 crore, down 5.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 410.61 crore in June 2023 down 5.54% from Rs. 434.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.22 crore in June 2023 up 1.88% from Rs. 28.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.93 crore in June 2023 up 2.48% from Rs. 58.48 crore in June 2022.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.21 in June 2022.

Rossari shares closed at 874.75 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.