Rossari Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 434.71 crore, up 88.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 434.71 crore in June 2022 up 88.1% from Rs. 231.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.68 crore in June 2022 up 16.96% from Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.48 crore in June 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2021.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.52 in June 2021.

Rossari shares closed at 949.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

Rossari Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 434.71 438.93 231.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 434.71 438.93 231.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 317.49 298.00 150.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.05 22.42 28.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.93 3.98 -18.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.52 22.21 11.58
Depreciation 15.33 16.54 6.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.85 40.01 22.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.41 35.77 30.80
Other Income 0.74 1.97 3.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.15 37.74 33.87
Interest 5.08 4.80 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.08 32.94 33.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.08 32.94 33.24
Tax 10.01 10.19 8.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.06 22.75 24.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.06 22.75 24.54
Minority Interest -- -- -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.62 1.33 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.68 24.08 24.52
Equity Share Capital 11.01 11.01 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 4.37 4.52
Diluted EPS 5.18 4.35 4.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 4.37 4.52
Diluted EPS 5.18 4.35 4.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
