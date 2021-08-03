Rossari Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 231.11 crore, up 111.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.11 crore in June 2021 up 111.12% from Rs. 109.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2021 up 58.27% from Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in June 2021 up 58.54% from Rs. 25.35 crore in June 2020.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.19 in June 2020.

Rossari shares closed at 1,289.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)