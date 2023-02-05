 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rossari Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 389.27 crore, down 9.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 389.27 crore in December 2022 down 9.14% from Rs. 428.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.68 crore in December 2022 up 13.94% from Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.11% from Rs. 53.10 crore in December 2021.

Rossari Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 389.27 425.44 428.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 389.27 425.44 428.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 249.48 261.20 296.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.48 42.20 31.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.43 -1.65 -6.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.18 24.14 20.18
Depreciation 15.96 15.63 17.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.53 43.00 39.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.21 40.91 28.92
Other Income 1.11 0.82 6.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.32 41.73 35.28
Interest 4.67 8.23 3.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.65 33.51 31.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.65 33.51 31.79
Tax 8.99 9.71 9.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.66 23.80 22.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.66 23.80 22.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.12 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.68 23.92 22.54
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.03 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 4.34 4.09
Diluted EPS 4.63 4.32 4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 4.34 4.09
Diluted EPS 4.63 4.32 4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
