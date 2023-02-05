English
    Rossari Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 389.27 crore, down 9.14% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 389.27 crore in December 2022 down 9.14% from Rs. 428.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.68 crore in December 2022 up 13.94% from Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.11% from Rs. 53.10 crore in December 2021.

    Rossari Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations389.27425.44428.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations389.27425.44428.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials249.48261.20296.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.4842.2031.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.43-1.65-6.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.1824.1420.18
    Depreciation15.9615.6317.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.5343.0039.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2140.9128.92
    Other Income1.110.826.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3241.7335.28
    Interest4.678.233.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.6533.5131.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.6533.5131.79
    Tax8.999.719.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.6623.8022.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.6623.8022.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.120.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.6823.9222.54
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.664.344.09
    Diluted EPS4.634.324.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.664.344.09
    Diluted EPS4.634.324.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited