Rossari Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 389.27 crore, down 9.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.27 crore in December 2022 down 9.14% from Rs. 428.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.68 crore in December 2022 up 13.94% from Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.11% from Rs. 53.10 crore in December 2021.

Rossari EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in December 2021.

Read More