Rossari Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 428.42 crore, up 104.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.42 crore in December 2021 up 104.02% from Rs. 209.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021 up 4.34% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.10 crore in December 2021 up 52.54% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2020.

Rossari EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.16 in December 2020.

Rossari shares closed at 1,044.90 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.59% returns over the last 6 months and 13.44% over the last 12 months.