Roopa Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore, up 9.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore in March 2023 up 9.37% from Rs. 16.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 30.38% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 7.69% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

Roopa Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Roopa Ind shares closed at 40.37 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.87% returns over the last 6 months and 39.21% over the last 12 months.