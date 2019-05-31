Roopa Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore, up 91.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore in March 2019 up 91.78% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 down 19.82% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 up 47.95% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

Roopa Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2018.

Roopa Ind shares closed at 11.50 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.56% returns over the last 12 months.