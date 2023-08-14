Roopa Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.95 crore, down 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.95 crore in June 2023 down 35.34% from Rs. 23.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 13.58% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 up 13.04% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

Roopa Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

Roopa Ind shares closed at 40.67 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.62% returns over the last 6 months and 17.88% over the last 12 months.