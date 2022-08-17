Roopa Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore, up 152.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore in June 2022 up 152.64% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021.

Roopa Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Roopa Ind shares closed at 37.35 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.63% returns over the last 6 months and 138.20% over the last 12 months.