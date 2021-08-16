Roopa Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore, up 94.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore in June 2021 up 94.63% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 54.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 15.62% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

Roopa Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Roopa Ind shares closed at 14.95 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)