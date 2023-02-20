Roopa Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 52.94% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.