Roopa Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 52.94% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Roopa Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

Roopa Ind shares closed at 49.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.38% returns over the last 6 months and 105.63% over the last 12 months.