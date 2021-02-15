Roopa Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.88 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.88 crore in December 2020 up 9.94% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 125.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020 up 24.66% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Roopa Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Roopa Ind shares closed at 10.55 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 27.11% over the last 12 months.