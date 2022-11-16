 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rollatainers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 91.06% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 126.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -60.61% over the last 12 months.

Rollatainers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.10 0.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.10 0.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.12 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.04 -0.30
Other Income 0.10 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.04 -0.30
Interest 0.27 0.26 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 -0.30 -0.46
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.58
P/L Before Tax -0.18 -0.30 -2.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.30 -2.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.30 -2.04
Equity Share Capital 25.01 25.01 25.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

