Rollatainers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 91.06% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 126.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.
Rollatainers shares closed at 1.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -60.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rollatainers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.10
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.10
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.12
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.10
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.04
|-0.30
|Interest
|0.27
|0.26
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.30
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.30
|-2.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.30
|-2.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.30
|-2.04
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited