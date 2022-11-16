English
    Rollatainers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 91.06% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 126.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

    Rollatainers shares closed at 1.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -60.61% over the last 12 months.

    Rollatainers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.100.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.100.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.120.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.04-0.30
    Other Income0.10--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.04-0.30
    Interest0.270.260.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.30-0.46
    Exceptional Items-----1.58
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.30-2.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.30-2.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.30-2.04
    Equity Share Capital25.0125.0125.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am