Rollatainers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 91.06% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 126.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -60.61% over the last 12 months.