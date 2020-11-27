Rollatainers Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 36.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2020 down 36.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020 down 32% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019.

Rollatainers shares closed at 2.15 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 86.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.