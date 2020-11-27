Rollatainers Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 36.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2020 down 36.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020 down 32% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019.
Rollatainers shares closed at 2.15 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 86.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.
|Rollatainers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.04
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.04
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.04
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.12
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.02
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.02
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.11
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.09
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.06
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.06
|0.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.06
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.06
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm