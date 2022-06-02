 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rollatainers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 16.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.50 crore in March 2022 down 210.24% from Rs. 43.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 101.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.

Rollatainers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.13 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.13 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.03 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.06 0.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.01 -0.43
Other Income 0.00 -- -0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.01 -0.72
Interest 0.25 0.25 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 -0.26 -0.89
Exceptional Items -47.26 -- 48.04
P/L Before Tax -47.50 -0.26 47.15
Tax -- -- 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -47.50 -0.26 43.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -47.50 -0.26 43.09
Equity Share Capital 25.01 25.01 25.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.90 -0.01 1.72
Diluted EPS -1.90 -0.01 1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.90 -0.01 1.72
Diluted EPS -1.90 -0.01 1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022 09:22 am
