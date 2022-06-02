Rollatainers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.50 crore in March 2022 down 210.24% from Rs. 43.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 101.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.