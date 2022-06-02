Rollatainers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 16.39% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.50 crore in March 2022 down 210.24% from Rs. 43.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 101.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.
Rollatainers shares closed at 1.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.
|Rollatainers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.13
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.13
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.03
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.06
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|-0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.72
|Interest
|0.25
|0.25
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-0.89
|Exceptional Items
|-47.26
|--
|48.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.50
|-0.26
|47.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|4.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.50
|-0.26
|43.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.50
|-0.26
|43.09
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.90
|-0.01
|1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.90
|-0.01
|1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.90
|-0.01
|1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.90
|-0.01
|1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited