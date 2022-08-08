 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rollatainers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 10.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 10.47% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 110.84% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.87% returns over the last 6 months and -55.00% over the last 12 months.

Rollatainers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.10 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.10 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.04 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.01 0.03
Other Income -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.01 0.03
Interest 0.26 0.25 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 -0.24 -0.14
Exceptional Items -- -47.26 --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 -47.50 -0.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 -47.50 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 -47.50 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 25.01 25.01 25.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -1.90 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -1.90 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -1.90 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -1.90 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Rollatainers
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.