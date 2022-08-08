Rollatainers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 10.47% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 110.84% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.87% returns over the last 6 months and -55.00% over the last 12 months.