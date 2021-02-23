Rollatainers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 43.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 43.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 349.13% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 185.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Rollatainers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Rollatainers shares closed at 3.40 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 119.35% over the last 12 months.