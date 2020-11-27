Rollatainers Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.74 crore, down 57.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.74 crore in September 2020 down 57.13% from Rs. 36.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2020 down 53.23% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2020 down 34.85% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2019.

Rollatainers shares closed at 2.15 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 86.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.