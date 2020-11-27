Rollatainers Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.74 crore, down 57.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.74 crore in September 2020 down 57.13% from Rs. 36.71 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2020 down 53.23% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2020 down 34.85% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2019.
Rollatainers shares closed at 2.15 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 86.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.
|Rollatainers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.74
|8.44
|35.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.74
|8.44
|35.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.66
|5.63
|18.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.96
|0.26
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.67
|2.71
|6.66
|Depreciation
|6.24
|6.48
|6.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.73
|3.03
|8.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.60
|-9.68
|-4.65
|Other Income
|3.08
|3.48
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.52
|-6.20
|-4.20
|Interest
|2.56
|2.59
|1.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.08
|-8.79
|-5.46
|Exceptional Items
|-0.19
|-0.10
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.27
|-8.89
|-5.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.27
|-8.89
|-5.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.27
|-8.89
|-5.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.71
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.31
|-0.46
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.59
|-9.34
|-4.80
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.34
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 02:35 pm