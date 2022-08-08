Rollatainers Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 93.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 93.92% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2022 down 205.99% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 84.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.87% returns over the last 6 months and -53.45% over the last 12 months.