Rollatainers Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 93.92% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 93.92% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2022 down 205.99% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 84.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.
Rollatainers shares closed at 1.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.87% returns over the last 6 months and -53.45% over the last 12 months.
|Rollatainers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|0.78
|2.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.78
|2.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.95
|2.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.33
|0.87
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.55
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|-1.46
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.56
|-0.59
|-2.67
|Other Income
|--
|0.21
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.56
|-0.38
|-2.67
|Interest
|0.52
|0.51
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-0.88
|-3.07
|Exceptional Items
|-11.67
|-43.49
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.75
|-44.37
|-3.07
|Tax
|--
|9.70
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.75
|-54.07
|-3.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.75
|-54.07
|-3.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|-1.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.75
|-54.07
|-4.49
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-2.27
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-2.27
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-2.27
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-2.27
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited